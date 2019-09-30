Weekend roundup: Andre De Grasse wins bronze in Doha

AP Photo/Petr David Josek

From the Middle East, to Europe, to Asia, to South America, Canadians came out victorious across the Globe.

Take a look at what happened:

Athletics

Steven Müller, of Germany, Andre De Grasse, of Canada, and Serhiy Smelyk, of Ukraine, from left to right, compete in the men’s 200 meter heats during the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Christian Coleman, of the United States, crosses the line ahead of Aaron Brown, of Canada, and Adam Gemili, of Great Britain, in a men’s 100 meter semifinal at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Yusuke Suzuki of Japan, gold, Joao Vieira of Portugal, left, silver, and Evan Dunfee of Canada, bronze, pose during the medal ceremony for the men’s 50km race walk at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Andre De Grasse claimed bronze in 100m at the World Athletic Championships in Doha, Qatar, this past weekend. De Grasse finished the 100m race with a new personal best of 9.90 seconds, beating his 2016 Olympic final record of 9.91 seconds. Fellow Canadian, Aaron Brown, finished in eighth place, running the 100m in 10.08 seconds.

Three Canadians qualified for the 200m finals, including De Grasse (20.20s) and Brown (20.10s) who both won their respective heats. Brendan Rodney also qualified for the 200m, finishing his heat in 20.38 seconds.

Evan Dunfee, the race walker from British Columbia, won the bronze medal in the 50km race walk. He finished the race, which began just before midnight, in a time of 4:05:02. This was Dunfee’s first World Championship medal, and Canada’s first-ever medal in the 50km race walk.

Figure Skating

Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro of Canada compete during the pairs short program at the Figure Skating-ISU challenger series in Oberstdorf, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Larence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen of Canada compete during the ice dance rhythm program at the Figure Skating-ISU challenger series in Oberstdorf, Germany, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Kristen Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro won the pairs event at the Nebelhorn Trophy figure skating competition in Oberstdorf, Germany on Saturday. They dominated with a score of 210.35.

The ice dance pair from Montreal, Laurence Fournier-Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorenson, also won gold medals at the Nebelhorn Trophy. They finished with a score of 201.00 which secured the pair’s first international victory.

Tennis

On Sunday, Bianca Andreescu officially qualified for the year-end WTA finals in Shenzen, China, which will be held from October 27th-November 3rd. In her first match since her thrilling U.S. Open victory, she beat Belarus’ Aliaksandra Sasnonich 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 in Beijing at the China Open.

Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Xu Yifan of China, have also qualified for the WTA-final event.

Basketball

Team Canada finished their FIBA Women’s AmeriCup campaign with a silver medal, losing 46-67 to the United States of America in the finals in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This was Canada’s first loss after 17 consecutive wins; their last loss was in the tournament’s final in 2013. The two-time FIBA Champions beat Mexico, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Brazil, to get to the finals.

Since Canada finished within the top eight of the AmeriCup, they will play in one of the two Americas pre-qualifying tournaments. They’ll need to finish in the top four in that tournament in order to advance to the Olympic qualifying tournament.

The next FIBA Americas tournament will be held in Edmonton in November.