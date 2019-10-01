IAAF Worlds: Andre De Grasse wins 200m silver

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Andre De Grasse claimed silver in the 200m at the IAAF World Athletics Championships on Tuesday in Doha.

He finished the sprint in 19.95 seconds, behind American Noah Lyles (19.83s) and ahead of Alex Quiñónez of Ecuador (19.98s).

This is De Grasse’s second medal of the World Championships, after winning 100m bronze over the weekend.

Andre De Grasse is a MOOD Make it two medals for the Canadian sprinter at track and field worlds https://t.co/BRTftIrw4T pic.twitter.com/biWoz0crp4 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) October 1, 2019

Aaron Brown also ran in the 200m final, and he finished in sixth place.

READ: IAAF Worlds: Mohammed Ahmed wins 5000m bronze

Also on Tuesday, Philip Osei (400m) and Sage Watson (400m hurdles) advanced to the semifinals, while Matt Hughes advanced to Friday’s 3000m steeplechase final. Michael Mason jumped a height of 2.29m to advance to the high jump final, also on Friday.

This is Canada’s third medal at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships. Over the weekend, Evan Dunfee picked up race walking bronze.

The World Athletics Championships run through October 6th at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, and can be watched LIVE on cbcsports.ca or on the CBC Gem app.