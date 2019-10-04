AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The first ever ANOC World Beach Games will officially take place October 12-16, 2019 in Doha, Qatar.

If you’re not sure what this new event is all about, read on for all the information you need to know to cheer on Team Canada athletes!

What are the World Beach Games?

The World Beach Games were created by the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), which represents all 206 National Olympic Committees (NOC) recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Athletes from all of those NOCs were eligible to qualify.

Learn more about the World Beach Games on the official website.

When did the World Beach Games begin?

The upcoming event in Doha will be actually be the inaugural World Beach Games. Planning began in 2015, with the event initially scheduled to take place in San Diego in 2017. It was later postponed to 2019 and then moved to Doha due to financial difficulties.

What sports are included in the World Beach Games?

There are 14 sports included at the World Beach Games. Some of them are Olympic sports, but the specific events within those sports are not the same as you would see at the Olympic Games. So this is an opportunity for different athletes to compete in a global multi-sport event.

The featured sports include: aquathlon (run-swim-run), basketball (3×3), sport climbing (bouldering), beach handball, karate (kata), sailing (kitefoil racing), skateboarding (park), beach soccer, open water swimming (5km), beach tennis, beach volleyball (4×4), water skiing (jump), wakeboarding, beach wrestling.

Where will World Beach Games sports be played?

The Games will be spread out across four venues within Doha.

Katara Beach will host aquathlon, 3×3 basketball, beach soccer, beach tennis, beach wrestling, karate, kitefoil racing, and open water swimming.

Al-Gharafa will be home to beach handball and beach volleyball.

Doha’s Aspire Zone will cater to sport climbing and skateboarding.

Ritz Carlton Canal will accommodate wakeboarding and water skiing.

How big are the World Beach Games?

97 NOCs will be sending athletes to the World Beach Games and there are expected to be 1237 athletes participating. There will be 350 medals awarded.

You can find the nations that have qualified for the ANOC World Beach Games and the sports in which they will compete HERE.

How many Canadians will be participating in the World Beach Games?

Team Canada will be represented by 20 athletes in five sports in Doha:

Open water swimming – Rabben Dommann, Eric Hedlin, Chantel Jeffrey, Kate Sanderson

Skateboarding – Andrew Anderson, Adam Hopkins, Frédérique Luyet, Laura Silva

Sport climbing – Sean McColl, Lucas Uchida, Allison Vest, Alannah Yip

Beach volleyball – Rachel Cockrell, Tori Cowley, Megan Nagy, Camille Saxton, Charlotte Sider, Kerri Lynn Smit

Water skiing – Taryn Grant, Alex Malenfant Paradis

Can athletes qualify for the Olympics through the World Beach Games?

Athletes will not be able to qualify for Tokyo 2020 through the World Beach Games as all the events being played in Doha are non-Olympic events.