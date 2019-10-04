Juan Carlos Guzman Negrini / Lima 2019

Canada’s Justina Di Stasio picked up 76 kg bronze at the Tokyo 2020 test event at Makuhari Messe Hall on Friday.

The 2018 world champion defeated Japan’s Naruha Matsuyuki 3-0 for the medal. Di Stasio won her first match against Rino Abe before losing to two-time world champion Zhou Qian of China.

Paliha Paliha won her match against Zhou to win gold while Ukrainian Romana Vovchak picked up the other bronze.

The test event featured five other countries: China, Japan, Russia, Ukraine, and the United States.

Earlier this year, Di Stasio won gold at Lima 2019.

Also competing at the test event were Hannah Taylor and Jade Parsons.

To see the full list of Tokyo 2020 test events click here.