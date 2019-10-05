Team Canada’s Artistic Gymnastic squad stuck the landing and is off to Tokyo 2020.

Team Canada got off to a strong start at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. On day two of the event, they booked their ticket to Tokyo 2020. Although, the competition does not stop there. Their score of 162.922 put them in fifth place and helped to qualify them for the team finals on Tuesday, October 8th.

On the qualifying leader board, Team USA holds first place with a score of 174.205. China follows with a score of 169.161, and Russia closes off the top three with a score of 168.080. In total, nine teams will qualify.

Looking ahead to the finals, Team Canada will participate in the following final events:

Team Finals – October 8th

Vault – Shallon Olsen – October 12th

Beam – Ellie Black & Ana Padurariu – October 13th

All Around – Ellie Black & Brooklyn Moors – October 10th

Floor – Brooklyn Moors – October 13th

Don’t miss a minute of CBC Sports’ exclusive coverage from the 2019 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Add their live streaming schedule directly to your calendar and never miss a round off, somersault or dismount again.