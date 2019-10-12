Instagram/Tammara Thibeault

Tammara Thibeault will be leaving the 2019 Women’s World Championships with her very first worlds medal. Despite falling 4-1 to Nouchka Mireille Fontijn of the Netherlands in the semi-finals, the Canadian was still able to claim bronze in the the 75kg weight class in Ulan-Ude, Russia.

After a 3-1 win the quarterfinals, Thibeault was guaranteed a medal in today’s competition.

Result | Résultat 1/2 F 75 kg Tammara Thibeault 🇨🇦 1-4 Nouchka Mireille Fontijn (NED 🇳🇱) #UlanUde2019 🥉Tammara wins BRONZE at the 2019 Women’s World Championships // Tammara remporte la médaille de bronze aux Championnats de Monde 2019 pic.twitter.com/qhxW39jZKZ — Boxing Canada (@boxing_canada) October 12, 2019

This is the latest medal for the Quebec-native, who also won bronze at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru.

At just 22 years old, Thibeault already has a strong collection of medals under her belt. In 2018, she won bronze at the Commonwealth Games and in 2017, she became the Canadian champion in the 75kg class. She was also a 2019 and 2017 Continental gold medalist.