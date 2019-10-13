THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Canadian swimmers made a splash in Naples, Italy this weekend at International Swimming League (ISL), reaching the top three in three different events.

In the individual competition, Kayla Sanchez had two second place finishes in the 100m freestyle and 200m medley. In the 100m, she clocked in a time of 51.87s to set a new national record – breaking the previous short-course record of 52.01. She came behind Sarah Sjostrom who came in first place with a time of 51.66s. Siobhan Haughey came in third in 51.93s.

Second-place time of 51.87 for Kayla Sanchez is faster than the Canadian short-course record of 52.01 https://t.co/P3anj9H3HG — Swimming Canada / Natation Canada (@SwimmingCanada) October 13, 2019

In the 200m medley, she hit the wall in 2:07.71 to claim second place again. The winner of the event, Melanie Margalis, swam a time of 2:05.17, while Bethany Galat earned the third place title in 2:07.99.

Kylie Masse snagged her third top three finish of the weekend with a second place finish in the 100m backstroke, completing the event in 56.61s. Olivia Smoliga captured first in 56.24s, while Emily Seebohm finished in third with a time of 57.20.

Another 1/2 finish for @calicondors_isl in the Women's 100m Backstroke The Condors are flying together!#AquaPower 🏊‍♀#ISL2019 pic.twitter.com/RqXM0tnLzp — International Swimming League (@iswimleague) October 13, 2019

Finally, star swimmers Penny Oleksiak, Masse and Sanchez teamed up to win the 4×100 freestyle relay with their Energy Standard teammates after posting a speedy time of 3:17.09. They were followed by Cali Condors in second (3:19.02), while Aqua Centurions placed third (3:20.07).

ISL is a new FINA competition made up of seven stages where eight teams compete against one another – four from America and four from Europe.

The Naples leg was the second stop of the tour that wrapped up on Sunday.