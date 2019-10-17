(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Don’t have a Halloween costume yet? Have no fear, Team Canada is here!

We’ve got a few costume ideas for all our fangtastic fans! Keep reading to find out how to cosplay like your favourite Team Canada Olympians.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir

Grab your boo and dress up as Canada’s precious pair! To emulate their gold medal performance outfits you won’t need too much (mostly just the will power to stop crying when you remember that they’ve retired). To be Tessa, find yourself a burgundy dress (with a little sparkle) and tie your hair into a low bun. For Scott, all you’ll need is a black long sleeve shirt and black pants. Throw some skates over your shoulder for bonus points, and don’t forget the gold medals!

Andre De Grasse

Sprint your way across your neighbourhood as Andre De Grasse. Grab a pair of running shorts and a Team Canada tank and pin a name badge to your chest, and you’re ready to race. De Grasse won Olympic medals by sprinting and you can win candy!

Jacqueline Simoneau and Claudia Holzner

Do you have a best friend who matches you in almost every way? If you answered yes, this costume is for you! Grab your BFF and slay as Tokyo 2020-bound artistic swimmers Jacqueline Simoneau and Claudia Holzner. Canadian weather probably won’t permit you to wear only your swimsuits so grab your favourite Team Canada gear and do everything in sync the whole night!

Christine Sinclair

To dress up as this two-time Olympic medallist the most important thing you’ll need is a champion’s mindset. You’ll need Sincy’s famous #12 Team Canada kit, your hair tied up in a ponytail, a thin black headband, and of course, that captain’s armband. Master your goal-scoring abilities as Sinclair is the leading active international goal-scorer and has the second most international goals of all time!

Mark McMorris

Good news is that you definitely won’t feel cold in this costume! Dress up as two-time Olympic medallist snowboarder, Mark McMorris! You’ll need a black helmet, a pair of neon goggles, a warm Team Canada sweater, and some black snow pants. It might get too tiring carrying a snowboard around so try carrying a skate board instead!

Bianca Andreescu

Tennis fans will love this costume! To get Bianca’s historical U.S. Open final look, here’s what you’ll need: white sneakers, a purple skirt, a black muscle tank, two yellow wristbands and your hair in a bun coming out of a black visor! Perfect the look by rocking her “signature black coil around the elbow” look! Grab your racquet and you’re all set!

Kia Nurse

Dribble your way door-to-door as Team Canada’s Toronto 2015 Closing Ceremony flag bearer, Kia Nurse. What you’ll need: a red Team Canada basketball jersey, red basketball shorts, red socks, and a basketball. Finish off the look with a Pan American Games gold medal.

Michelle Li

Smash the best dressed list at your Halloween party with this costume! Dress up as Michelle Li, one of Canada’s most successful badminton players ever. To master her latest look from the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, you’ll need a navy blue athletic top, a white skirt, white sneakers, and a badminton racquet.

Sidney Crosby

Make your costume as unforgettable as Sidney Crosby‘s Vancouver 2010 golden goal! To get Crosby’s look from the dramatic final here’s what you’ll need: your favourite white and red Team Canada hockey jersey, a hockey stick, and a helmet. Top it off with a two gold medals!

Charity Williams

We rate this look either a 7 or a 15. You won’t need too much to rock this Olympic bronze medallist’s look. Grab your red Team Canada rugby jersey, red shorts, red socks, a thick red headband and you’re done. Don’t forget your rugby ball!