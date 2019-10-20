Skate Canada

Ice dancers Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sørensen won bronze at the Skate America competition in Las Vegas, the first stop of the ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating season.

The Canadian duo finished third, scoring 197.53 points. Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won the event with 209.55 points, and Russia’s Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin went home with a silver (206.57).

Team Canada maintained their third-place position after their rhythmic dance, where they personify Bonnie and Clyde, earning them 79.17 points.

Fournier Beaudry and Sørensen have had an excellent start to the season: they won two medals on the Challenger circuit before the Grand Prix, gold at the Nebelhorn Trophy in Germany and silver at the Lombardia Trophy in Italy.

The Grand Prix circuit continues next week, right here in Canada! On Friday and Saturday, the best skaters in the world will meet in Kelowna, British Columbia.