AP Photo/Sergei Grits

Dara Howell won the Freeski Big Air World Cup bronze medal in Modena, Italy on Sunday.

It was an exciting afternoon on the slopes for Team Canada as Dara Howell claimed Freeski Big Air World Cup bronze. The 25-year-old from Hunstville, Ontario, ended the event with a score of 151.50 points. Her first run was not scored, however, she scored a 63.50 on the second jump and lead the third jump with a score of 88.00.

Howell ended the event with 600.00 FIS points. This is her first World Cup medal since undergoing knee surgery in October, 2018.

Switzerland claimed the first two positions with Mathilde Gremaud in the lead (178.00), and Giulia Tanno (159.50). Canada’s Megan Oldham found herself in fifth place with 103.25 points.

On the men’s side, Teal Harle also earned a fifth-place with 174.25 points and Max Moffatt secured ninth place (106.50).

The next FIS stop is Stubai, Austria on November 21-23.