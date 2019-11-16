Ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier won silver at the fifth stop of the ISU Grand Prix in Moscow, Russia.

The Canadian duo collected a total of 207.64 points to capture a silver medal. Russia’s Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov won the gold with a final score of 212.15. Sara Hurtado and Kirill Khaliavin of Spain (185.01) rounded out the podium with bronze. 

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier skate the free dance during the 2019 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating. Canadian skaters bring home one medal in ice dance on Saturday at Skate Canada International, in Kelowna, B.C. (October 26, 2019)

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier at Skate Canada International, in Kelowna, B.C. (October 26, 2019). Photo credit: Danielle Earl/Skate Canada.

This allows the Canadian pair to secure their spot for the Grand Prix final, to be held from December 5 to 8 in Turin, Italy. 

Gilles and Poirier recently achieved their first Grand Prix title at Skate Canada International on October 26th. 

In the men’s competition, Canada’s Nam Nguyen sat sixth after the short program, placed fifth overall.

Follow Team Canada on the Grand Prix circuit next weekend as the ISU makes its sixth stop in Sapporo, Japan.

