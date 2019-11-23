Figure Skating: Team Canada claims silver and bronze in Japan

AP Photo/Toru Hanai

Team Canada had a strong showing at NHK Trophy in Sapporo, Japan, where they won two medals courtesy of Roman Sadovsky, Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro.

20-year-old Sadovsky skated his way to bronze to claim his first Grand Prix medal of his young career after putting up 247.50 points. He was joined on the podium by France’s Kevin Aymoz in second (250.02) and hometown star Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan in first (305.05).

Roman Sadovsky 🇨🇦 showed confidence to round up a great NHK Trophy performance. 👏👏👏#GPFigure #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/FezvTulbqZ — ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) November 23, 2019

In pairs, duo Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro captured a silver medal for their performance to ‘Carry You’ by Ruelle, rallying 208.49 points. Olympic silver medalists Wenjing Sui and Cong Han of China were victorious in the competition with an 18-point lead of 226.96, while Russia’s Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov completed the podium in third with a score of 203.35.

Their performance in Japan booked the Canadians’ tickets to the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Italy.

“Overall we’re happy with our week. Our goal was to qualify for the Grand Prix Final and we’ve done that. So we’re super pleased with our first Grand Prix Final as a team,” Moore-Towers said post-competition. “I think it’s every athlete’s hope that they will compete the way they train and we’re happy to have done that this week.”