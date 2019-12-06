Photo: @CyclingCanada

It was a successful first day for Canada at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Cambridge, New Zealand as the women rode to a bronze medal in the team pursuit.

The Canadian team of Allison Beveridge, Jasmin Duehring, Georgia Simmerling, and Annie Foreman-Mackey finished just behind Australia and New Zealand to earn a third-place finish. It was a particularly impressive finish for the foursome who were racing in their first event together.

First time racing together and they’ve already podiumed, earning 🥉 in the Team Pursuit. Big things coming for this squad! pic.twitter.com/IU4rAXKNgX — Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) December 6, 2019

The podium is nothing new for the team, though, as Beveridge, Duehring, and Simmerling were all part of the team pursuit squad that won bronze at Rio 2016.

RELATED: Kelsey Mitchell delivers for Canada with track cycling bronze at World Cup

Track cycling action continues at the Avantidrome in Cambridge through the weekend.