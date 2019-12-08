Team Canada’s track cyclists won two more medals and Lauriane Genest captured her first medal at a World Cup on Sunday in Cambridge, New Zealand.
Lauriane Genest cycled to silver in the Keirin to earn her first World Cup medal. Korea’s Lee Hyejin won the gold medal and Stephanie Morton of Australia settled for third place.
Allison Beveridge captured bronze in the Omnium with a total of 111 points. Japan’s Yumi Kajihara captured gold with 129 points and Jennifer Valente of the USA finished ahead of the Canadian with silver and 118 points.
This is Beveridge’s second bronze medal of the weekend. On Friday she captured bronze alongside teammates Jasmin Duehring, Georgia Simmerling, and Annie Foreman-Mackey.
On Saturday, new sprint superstar Kelsey Mitchell won a silver medal in the sprint. This is her second World Cup medal. Last weekend she captured her first World Cup medal with bronze also in the sprint.
Sunday wraps up the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Cambridge. The fifth stop of the World Cup tour will be from December 13-15 in Brisbane, Australia.
