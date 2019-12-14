AP Photo/Toru Hanai

Ivanie Blondin secured her fifth consecutive gold medal in record timing at the short track World Cup on Saturday during the 3000-metre event in Nagano, Japan alongside Isabelle Weidemann who claimed bronze for a double podium.

Ivanie Blondin set a new track record of 4:00.243 seconds for the 3000-metre event to claim her gold medal. She defeated the previous record by more than three seconds.

Historically, Blondin’s five wins all come in different disciplines – the 5000m, 1500m, Team Pursuit, Mass Start, and now the 3000m.

👀🔥♀️ Watch @IvanieB rip up the Nagano ice to break the track record and clinch 🥇 in Saturday's Ladies' 3000m Results: https://t.co/O2TTGYOKLs#SpeedSkating pic.twitter.com/08I4XUIBwe — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) December 14, 2019

Team Canada’s Isabelle Weidemann won the bronze medal for an exciting double podium finish. Her time of 4:03.051s put her behind former record holder from the Czech Republic, Martina Sáblíková (4:01.976s).

It's that woman again! @IvanieB rockets to a track record to take yet another world cup 🥇, this time in the Ladies' 3000m.

🥈 @msablikova 🇨🇿

🥉 @i_weidemann 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/kNM1O2Am7p — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) December 14, 2019

Team Canada’s men’s team pursuit also secured a bronze medal on Saturday. The squad consisting of Ted-Jan Bloemen, Graeme Fish, Jordan Belchos and Tyson Langelaar finished the race in 3:44.876s. Russia took home gold (3:43.939s) and Japan secured silver (3:42.999s).

💥🇷🇺's super Saturday continues with 🥇 in the final Men's Team Pursuit of the season to clinch the overall Team Pursuit 🏆 💪👏💥

🥈🇯🇵

🥉🇨🇦 👀 live: https://t.co/0RFtyRUoNX#SpeedSkating pic.twitter.com/WBOHnLj1i4 — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) December 14, 2019

Since he previously won a bronze in Team Sprint on Friday, this was also a historic moment for Langelaar because no Canadian man has previously medaled in both team events in the same competition.

The competition concludes on Sunday with the second ladies’ 500m, the ladies Team Pursuit and the men’s 1000m and 5000m events.