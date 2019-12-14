CSA - Chinese Ski Association

On Saturday, Team Canada made their presence known on the hills in Thaiwoo, China as Mikaël Kingsbury secured silver in the men’s Moguls event and on the women’s side, Justine Dufour-Lapointe claimed bronze.

After starting the season last weekend with a gold medal, Mikaël Kingsbury returned to the podium to claim his silver medal. This is his 83rd career podium finish. His score of 86.3 points put him behind Japan’s Ikuma Horishima by 0.6 points. Benjamin Cavet of France secured the bronze medal with 83.3 points.

We're getting ready to start with the first of back-to-back moguls World Cup competitions in Thaiwoo. Qualifications are slated to take place at 10:15 local time with finals coming up right after at 13:30 #moguls pic.twitter.com/zBtwoERhYs — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) December 14, 2019

Kingsbury leads the first run with a time of 14.3s, 53.2 points on turns and an 18.1 for his air score. This gave him a total of 85.6 where Horishima was in third with an 82.9. Although, on his second run, Kingsbury landed a time of 15.0s, while securing a 52.3 on turns and a 19.0 for air. Horishima took charge of the second run to slide past Kingsbury for the gold medal.

And here come the podium shots from the first of back-to-back competitions in Thaiwoo scheduled for this weekend #moguls Women:

1. P. Laffont 🇫🇷

2. Y. Galysheva 🇰🇿

3. J. Dufour-Lapointe 🇨🇦 Men:

1. I. Horishima 🇯🇵

2. M. Kingsbury 🇨🇦

3. B. Cavet 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/gpFk2H13cY — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) December 14, 2019

Justine Dufour-Lapointe landed the bronze medal with 74.3 points. In her first run, she was sitting in fourth place and was able to take her jumps to new heights to gain her spot on the podium. In her first run, she saw a time of 14.4s, 47.5 points for her turn execution and 13.1 points for her air score. Later, she nailed the same time of 14.4s, 45.7 points on her turns and reached 14.2 points in the air.

Perrine Laffont of France took home the gold medal and Yulia Galyshevay of Kazakhstan claimed silver.

The FIS Freestyle World Cup season is off to a great start for Team Canada and will continue with the dual moguls event on Sunday.