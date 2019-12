Ng Han Guan

Canada’s Teal Harle soared to a silver medal during the FIS Freeski World Cup big air competition in Beijing on Saturday.

The 23-year-old earned a score of 190.00 to claim the silver medal. Birk Ruud of Norway took home the gold medal after scoring 0.25 more than Harle. Sweden’s Jesper Tjader scored a 183.00 for the bronze medal. This is Harle’s first podium since 2018.

The next World Cup is December 21st in Atlanta.