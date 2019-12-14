Team Canada is celebrating an outstanding Saturday in Montafon, Austria after the women’s and men’s team both picked up a double podium during the World Cup event. Marielle Thompson won gold, Courtney Hoffos secured bronze, and Kristofer Mahler earned silver and Brady Leman won bronze.
Well that was fun! Snow and fog tried to slow us down but the race organizers and vollies made it happen! Great racing @sandranaeslund @courtneyhoffos_ & congrats to @canadaskicross boys @krismahler @lemanracing for their podiums!! Next stop ➡️ AROSA Photo: GEPA @fisfreestyle —————————————————————————————————————————————————————— @cibc @stoeckli_1935 #TeamStoeckli #fortheperfectline @dalbellosports #RealItalianBoots #daFamiglia @leki.ski.outdoor #LekiRacing #redisthecolour @blizeyewear #TeamBliz #BlizNova @audicanada #AudiSport #AudiontheSlopes #LeagueofPerformance
During the women’s ski cross final, Marielle Thompson was consistent and victorious to claim the gold medal, her first podium of the season. Alongside her was Courtney Hoffos, who celebrated her first career World Cup last weekend, finished in third. Sandra Naeslund of Sweden split the Canadians for the silver medal.
On the men’s side, Kristofer Mahler, who won his first gold of the season last weekend, secured the silver medal. Behind him in third place was Brady Leman. Ryan Regez of Switzerland took home gold.
🚨 PODIUM ALERT 🚨 The team kept the winning going on the second stop of the Cross Alps Tour. @bigairmar had her first World Cup win of the season 🥇 while @courtneyhoffos_ is on a roll capturing another bronze 🥉. @krismahler followed up his first World Cup win last weekend with silver 🥈 and @lemanracing had a bronze 🥉 in Montafon, Austria. 5th @india_sherret , @drury.kc 6th @brittanyphelan 9th @zoechore 16th @abby.jet 31st @carson._.cook 32nd @ned_ 46th @chrisdelbosco 53rd @znelbel . . 📸 GEPA #CANskiteam #CANskicross #skicross #montafon #fisfreestyle #audiontheslopes #teamcanada
