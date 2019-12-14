Canada Ski Cross

Team Canada is celebrating an outstanding Saturday in Montafon, Austria after the women’s and men’s team both picked up a double podium during the World Cup event. Marielle Thompson won gold, Courtney Hoffos secured bronze, and Kristofer Mahler earned silver and Brady Leman won bronze.

During the women’s ski cross final, Marielle Thompson was consistent and victorious to claim the gold medal, her first podium of the season. Alongside her was Courtney Hoffos, who celebrated her first career World Cup last weekend, finished in third. Sandra Naeslund of Sweden split the Canadians for the silver medal.

On the men’s side, Kristofer Mahler, who won his first gold of the season last weekend, secured the silver medal. Behind him in third place was Brady Leman. Ryan Regez of Switzerland took home gold.

