Without a doubt, Team Kripps had great starts and the best speed to send them to their second consecutive four-man bobsleigh gold at Lake Placid on Saturday during the season-opening World Cup race.

READ: Team Kripps wins 4-man bobsleigh gold in Lake Placid

The team of Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cameron Stones and Benjamin Coakwell successfully completed two runs in 1:49.50 seconds to defeat Latvia’s team of Oskars Kibermanis (1:49.89s) and Benjamin Maier of Austria (1:49.97s).

Last weekend, Kripps and Stones secured the bronze medal in the two-man event. Tomorrow, the squad will have a chance to go again in Lake Placid since last weekend’s event only hosted two, two-man races and no four-man competitions.

On Saturday the women’s team of Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski received the bronze medal. Team USA claimed gold and Germany secured the silver medal.

Read Full Story

Related:

Justin Kripps
Ben Coakwell
Alex Kopacz
Luke Demetre
Jesse Lumsden
Cam Stones

Trending:

Bianca Andreescu is Canada’s Athlete of the Year
Weekend Roundup: Historic weekend for speed skaters and mogul skiers
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
What is the difference between racquetball and squash?
Speed Skating: Blondin captures two more gold and track record at World Cup
Korea 101: Korean Customs and Traditions