IBSF

Without a doubt, Team Kripps had great starts and the best speed to send them to their second consecutive four-man bobsleigh gold at Lake Placid on Saturday during the season-opening World Cup race.

READ: Team Kripps wins 4-man bobsleigh gold in Lake Placid

The team of Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cameron Stones and Benjamin Coakwell successfully completed two runs in 1:49.50 seconds to defeat Latvia’s team of Oskars Kibermanis (1:49.89s) and Benjamin Maier of Austria (1:49.97s).

Last weekend, Kripps and Stones secured the bronze medal in the two-man event. Tomorrow, the squad will have a chance to go again in Lake Placid since last weekend’s event only hosted two, two-man races and no four-man competitions.

On Saturday the women’s team of Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski received the bronze medal. Team USA claimed gold and Germany secured the silver medal.