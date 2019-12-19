THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Melissa Lotholz slid her way to women’s monobob bronze in Königssee on Thursday.

The Alberta native had a total time of 1 minute and 50.75 seconds over two runs. Ahead of her on the podium was a tie for gold – Qing Ying of China and Australian Breeana Walker both had a time of 1:50.73.

Also competing for Canada were Kori Hol and Bianca Ribi, who finished sixth and 11th, respectively.

In 2018, the IOC announced that women’s monobob will be a new discipline for Beijing 2022. This is Lotholz’s second time reaching the podium for monobob.

Back in January 2019, she topped the podium in Calgary, with teammates Hol and Cythia Serwah finishing in second and third.