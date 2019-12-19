Melissa Lotholz slid her way to women’s monobob bronze in Königssee on Thursday.

The Alberta native had a total time of 1 minute and 50.75 seconds over two runs. Ahead of her on the podium was a tie for gold – Qing Ying of China and Australian Breeana Walker both had a time of 1:50.73.

Also competing for Canada were Kori Hol and Bianca Ribi, who finished sixth and 11th, respectively.

In 2018, the IOC announced that women’s monobob will be a new discipline for Beijing 2022. This is Lotholz’s second time reaching the podium for monobob.

Back in January 2019, she topped the podium in Calgary, with teammates Hol and Cythia Serwah finishing in second and third.

Related:

Melissa Lotholz
Jennifer Abel
Ashley Brzozowicz
Dave Steen
Catharine Pendrel
Turin 2006

Trending:

World Juniors: Remembering the 2005 “All-Star” team
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
Getting vertical: The highest jumps in sport
Weekend Roundup: A busy weekend in winter sports for Team Canada
Bobsleigh: Team Kripps wins back-to-back gold at Lake Placid
What is the difference between racquetball and squash?