Canadian swimmers took to the pool on Friday during the first day of the highly-anticipated International Swimming League Grand Finale event in Las Vegas.

In the women’s 4 x 100m freestyle relay event, Canadians Penny Oleksiak and Kayla Sanchez, competing for Energy Standard, finished in first place with a time of 3 minutes 26.48 seconds.

What a battle between @energy_standard 🔋🔋🔋and @ISL_LondonRoar 🦁🦁🦁in the Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay!

Who do you think got the win?? #ISL2019 pic.twitter.com/4Rvj7gKQMc — International Swimming League (@iswimleague) December 20, 2019

In the men’s 4 x 100m freestyle, Yuri Kisil swam to first place with the London Roar taking maximum points in the event.

What a great win for the @ISL_LondonRoar 🦁🦁🦁with maximum points in the Men's 4 x 100m Free #ISL2019 #AquaPower 💪 pic.twitter.com/pgkUPD7AGr — International Swimming League (@iswimleague) December 20, 2019

Sydney Pickrem, representing the London Roar, swam to a second place finish in the women’s 400m individual medley with a time of 4 minutes 26.55 seconds. This result gave seven points to the Cali Condors. Pickrem also competed in the women’s 200m breaststroke, finishing with fourth place and five points.

In the 200m breaststroke event, Kelsey Wog earned a second place finish. Also swimming for the Cali Condors, she finished with a time of 2:18.06 to earn seven points.

Kylie Masse finished in third place in the women’s 200m backstroke event. Swimming for the Cali Condors, she finished with a time of 2 minutes 1.88 seconds to earn six points for her club.

Energy Standard currently sits in first place with 219 points, followed by the Cali Condors (202.5) and London Roar (202.0). There are tons of points available on day two of the grand finale as it continues throughout Saturday in Las Vegas.