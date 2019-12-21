Photo: U.S. Ski & Snowboard

On Friday at the FIS Big Air World Cup, Nicolas Laframboise won silver and Brooke Voigt added a bronze medal during the nighttime competition in Atlanta, USA.

Nicolas Laframboise took home the silver medal after two solid runs. The Canadian recorded a score of 86.75 in his first run and 80.00 in his second for a grand total of 166.75 points. Chris Corning of the USA scored 177.25 points to capture the gold medal and Japan’s Ryoma Kimata scored 163.00 points to round out the podium with bronze.

On the women’s side, Brooke Voigt is the FIS World Cup big air snowboard bronze medallist after a strong first run. On her first run she finished with 74.25 points. On her third run she was able to score 69.00 points to finish with a total of 143.25.

Japan took the top two spots in the women’s competition. Reira Iwabuchi won gold with 170.50 points and Kokomo Murase earned 159.50 points to take home the silver medal.

This is Voigt’s first medal of the season. In November, Laframboise took home gold at the big air World Cup in Italy.