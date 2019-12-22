AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

Teal Harle won World Cup bronze during the big air freestyle skiing event in Georgia on Saturday after earning silver last weekend in Beijing.

The 23-year-old scored 185.25 points to claim the bronze medal. Alexander Hall from the USA took home gold with a 187.50. Antoine Adelisse of France advanced past Harle with 186.50 points.

READ: Teal Harle wins silver at FIS Big Air World Cup in Beijing

This comes after his silver medal performance at the 2022 Beijing Olympic venue last weekend. He nailed a switch 1800 with a backwards takeoff and five rotations for the first time in his career.

This is Harle’s fifth World Cup medal.