Teal Harle won World Cup bronze during the big air freestyle skiing event in Georgia on Saturday after earning silver last weekend in Beijing.
The 23-year-old scored 185.25 points to claim the bronze medal. Alexander Hall from the USA took home gold with a 187.50. Antoine Adelisse of France advanced past Harle with 186.50 points.
READ: Teal Harle wins silver at FIS Big Air World Cup in Beijing
This comes after his silver medal performance at the 2022 Beijing Olympic venue last weekend. He nailed a switch 1800 with a backwards takeoff and five rotations for the first time in his career.
This is Harle’s fifth World Cup medal.
