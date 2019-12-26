Team Canada opens 2020 World Juniors with thrilling win over USA

AP Photo/Petr David Josek

Team Canada kicked off their 2020 IIHF World Juniors campaign with a win over rival USA on the first day of the tournament in Ostrava, Czech Republic. It didn’t come easy, but the Canadians were able to top the Americans 6-4 in a wild Boxing Day match up.

Alexis Lafreniere, the NHL’s project No. 1 pick at the 2020 Draft, had a huge game for Canada, scoring one goal and three assists – including the game winner.

The game started off slow for the Canadians, who trailed 2-0 in the first period after the US’ Shane Pinto and Arthur Kaliyev scored a pair of goals on the power play. Despite not meeting the back of the net, Canada wasn’t ready to let that shake them.

In the second period, the Canadian squad came out ready to play and put up three unanswered goals.

Canada’s first goal of the tournament came from Connor McMichael on a centering pass from Akil Thomas to make the game 1-2.

Captain Barrett Hayton scored next, slapping one past US goaltender Spencer Knight on the power play to tie the game. Shortly after, the game was turned in Canada’s favour by Nolan Foote who also scored on the power play to give them a 3-2 advantage heading into the third.

In the final period, things got a little tricky.

While Canada took an early 4-2 lead with another goal from Hayton, the US was quick to respond this time. Nick Roberston scored his first of the tournament to edge the American’s a little closer. Then, Shane Pinto scored his second power play goal of the night to even out the game.

Suddenly, Canada’s lead was in jeopardy.

However, just seven seconds after Pinto’s goal, Lafreniere buried one in the net to restore Canada’s lead again with just minutes left in the game.

ALEXIS. LAFRENIERE. What else is there to say?! pic.twitter.com/tVyObK4fZw — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 26, 2019

Ty Dellandrea sealed the win with an empty-netter.

This marks Canada’s first victory over the USA since the 2015 World Juniors.

Next up, Canada will take on Russia on Saturday, December 28 at 12 pm ET.