Steven Dubois captured two silver medals on day one of the inaugural ISU Four Continents Short Track Championships in Montreal, Quebec on Saturday. Alyson Charles and Courtney Lee Sarault captured silver and bronze respectively in the women’s 500m.
Dubois took home Canada’s first medal of the day with silver in the men’s 1500m. He finished with a time of 2:21.475 to land on the second step of the podium. Hwang Day Heon of Korea finished with gold (2:21.140) and Thomas Insuk Hong of the USA rounded out the podium with bronze (2:21.627).
Dubois received his second silver of the day in the men’s 500m with a time of 40.799 seconds. Korea’s Hwang Dae Heon took home gold (40.695) and fellow Korean Kim Dagyeom captured bronze (40.923).
On the women’s side, two Canadian women landed on the podium in the 500m event. Alyson Charles captured silver with a time of 43.787 seconds, while Courtney Lee Sarault took home bronze in 44.007 seconds. Choi Min Jeong of Korea landed atop the podium (43.684).
Canadian fan favourite, Kim Boutin pulled out prior to this weekends competition due to a knee injury.
Competition at the Four Continents Short Track Championships continues Sunday with 1000m event, 3000m superfinal and the 3000m relay.
