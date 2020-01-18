Reece Howden and Kevin Drury claimed a double podium finish while Brittany Phelan won silver at the ski cross World Cup in Nakiska, Alberta on Saturday.

Watch 21-year-old Reece Howden taking his maiden win at home in @SkiNakiska 🇨🇦 ahead of teammate Kevin Drury and Germany's Daniel Bohnacker 🥳 pic.twitter.com/E0N0gHkEr1 — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) January 18, 2020

Howden captured gold, while Drury collected silver on home soil. Daniel Bohnacker of Germany rounded out the podium with bronze.

This is the first World Cup medal for Howden. Previously his best finish was with fifth place at the Innichen World Cup in December. The same weekend Drury claimed a gold medal in ski cross.

.@sandranaslund is BACK👊Check out the women's big final heat from today's race in @SkiNakiska. Spoiler: Brittany Phelan came in second and @SmithFanny third ;-) Congrats! pic.twitter.com/yhRXRtnb2a — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) January 18, 2020

On the women’s side, PyeongChang silver medallist Brittany Phelan captured the silver medal. Joining her on the podium was Sandra Naueslund of Sweden in first position and Fanny Smith of Switzerland in third.

The next FIS Ski Cross World Cup will take place in Idre Fjäll, Sweden from January 23 – 26.