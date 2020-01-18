Sydney Pickrem won a bronze medal at the second leg of the 2020 FINA Champions Swim Series in Beijing, China.

The day started with the women’s 200m backstroke event where Pickrem posted a time of two minutes and 12.78 seconds to collect a bronze medal. This is her second medal medal at this event.

Katinka Hosszu of Hungary took the top spot (2:11.46) while Liu, Yaxin of China finished with a silver medal (2:11.46).

The second leg of the Champions Swimming Series continues on Sunday in Beijing. Pickrem is set to compete in the women’s 100m breaststroke and the 200m medley events.