Who won Team Canada’s medals at Lausanne 2020?

Look no further for all of the Canadian medal winners from Lausanne 2020, the third edition of the Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Liam Brearley

Snowboarder Liam Brearley was outstanding, claiming three medals for Team Canada on the slopes. He won silver in men's slopestyle, along with bronze in both the big air and halfpipe events. He is the first Team Canada athlete to win three medal at a Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Snowboarder Liam Brearley was outstanding, claiming three medals for Team Canada on the slopes. He won silver in men’s slopestyle, along with bronze in both the big air and halfpipe events. He is the first Team Canada athlete to win three medal at a Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Andrew Longino

Andrew Longino won Canada’s first and only gold medal in the men’s freeski halfpipe event with a score of 94.00. The 17-year-old from Calgary was named Canada’s Closing Ceremony flag bearer.

Florence Brunelle

Florence Brunelle won two short track medals – bronze in the women’s 500m and 1000m events.

Caitlin Nash and Natalie Corless

Caitlin Nash and Natalie Corless secured Canada’s first medal at Lausanne 2020. This is the first time in that the girls’ doubles luge event was held at the Winter Youth Olympic Games. Nash and Corless won silver with a time of 1:52.709. The duo completed the course just 1.266 behind the German gold medalists Jessica Doreen Degenhardt and Vanessa Schneider. Viktorija Ziedina and Selina Elizabete Zvilna of Latvia won bronze with a time of 1:53.043.

Men’s Hockey

The Canadian men’s hockey team took to the ice to to face Finland in for the bronze medal. Canada got on the board early into the game, with Antonin Verreault opening the scoring. Nate Danielson and Cedrick Guindon also scored for Canada in the first. Finland responded with one goal at the 14:17 mark from Elmeri Laakso. The Finn also scored in the second. Canada’s Guindon finished off the game with an empty net goal for a 4-2 final.

Natalie D’Alessandro and Bruce Waddell

Natalie D’Alessandro and Bruce Waddell won bronze as members of the Mixed NOC Team – Team Victory. The pair competed in the Mixed NOC Team Figure Skating event, and contributed 95.73 points to secure their team’s spot on the podium. Their teammates were Andrei Mozalev of Russia, Regina Schermann of Hungary and Sofiia Nesterova and Artem Darenskyi of Ukraine. Silver was awarded to Team Focus and gold to Team Courage.

Nathan Young

Nathan Young teamed up with Laura Nagy of Hungary to win gold in the Mixed NOC Doubles curling event. They beat out the team of Nikolai Lysakov of Russia and Chana Beitone or France with a final score of 9 to 5. Junhang Pei of People’s Republic of China and Vit Chabicovsky of Czech Republic claimed bronze.