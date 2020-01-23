On Thursday, PyeongChang 2018 Olympian Brooke Voigt secured a slopestyle bronze medal at the FIS World Cup in Seiser Alm, Italy.

Her final run of the day was enough to earn her a medal, scoring 68.66 points and edging out her competition for the final podium spot by a mere 1.15 points.

Voigt kept up her momentum from a fantastic semifinal, where she posted two clean runs, each scoring above 70. Those stood as the top two runs of the semifinal.

After a slight hiccup on her first run, which had left her in seventh place out of the eight woman final, Voigt regained her form on her final run.

This is Voigt’s second medal in as many months. She won big air bronze this past December in Atlanta. At PyeongChang 2018, she competed in both the slopestyle and big air events.

Snowboard Finals 2019 Visa Big Air presented by Land Rover at SunTrust Park, Atlanta. Brooke Voigt won bronze in the women's competition on December 20th, 2019.

Voigt wins bronze at FIS Big Air World Cup in Atlanta

Rounding out the podium were Australia’s Tess Coady and Great Britain’s Katie Ormerod, who claimed gold and silver, respectively.

Fellow Canadian Sommer Gendron also qualified for the final, finishing in eighth place.

Related:

Brooke Voigt
Laurie Blouin
Dara Howell
Yuki Tsubota
Teal Harle
Mark McMorris

Trending:

Lausanne 2020: Meet Team Canada
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
Weekend Roundup: Team Canada’s youth make history in Lausanne
FAQ: Team Canada at the Australian Open
What is the difference between racquetball and squash?
Sébastien Toutant claims slopestyle gold at first World Cup in two years