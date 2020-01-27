Snowboarder Darcy Sharpe won silver and freestyle skier Brendan MacKay claimed bronze at the X Games on Sunday in Aspen.

Sharpe earned the silver medal during the Snowboard Slope Rail Jam. America’s Jesse Paul secured first place and Sweden’s Sven Thorgren won third. Yesterday, Sharpe won his first X Games gold in the men’s snowboard slopestyle.

READ: Parrot wins gold, McMorris ties X Games record in Aspen

MacKay won his first-ever X Games medal, a bronze in the men’s ski superpipe event. Alex Ferrerira of the United States was victorious and Aaron Blunck earned second place.

This weekend, Canadian athletes won a total of nine medals. The next X Games event will be held in China from February 21-23.

