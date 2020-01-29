Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP

Canada kicked off the Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Wednesday evening with a 11-0 victory over Saint Kitts and Nevis in Edinburg, Texas.

The highlight of Canada’s tournament opener was Christine Sinclair finally surpassing Abby Wambach’s record of all-time international goals.

Sinclair tied Wambach’s record at the 7′ mark when she opened the scoring on a penalty kick. Then Adriana Leon and Ashley Lawrence added two more to Canada’s tally.

READ: Looking back at Christine Sinclair’s journey to 185 goals

At the 23′ mark, history was made when Sinclair scored her second goal of the game.

HISTORY MADE ✅ 🍁 @sincy12 has just made history, surpassing Abby Wambach's All Time International Scoring Record, marking her 185th goal for her country. 🇨🇦 CAN 4 – 0 SKN 🇰🇳#CANWNT | #CWOQ pic.twitter.com/FqZx8zMKd8 — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) January 29, 2020

To end off the first half, Leon scored two more for a hat trick, while Jayde Riviere found the back of the net for her first goal of the game.

READ: Concacaf Championship standing between women’s soccer and Tokyo 2020

In the second half, Team Canada scored four more goals courtesy of Jessie Fleming (54′), Lawrence (57′), Jordyn Huitema, and Leon (80′).

The women play Jamaica on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET. Games are being streamed on OneSoccer in Canada.