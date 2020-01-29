Canada kicked off the Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Wednesday evening with a 11-0 victory over Saint Kitts and Nevis in Edinburg, Texas.

The highlight of Canada’s tournament opener was Christine Sinclair finally surpassing Abby Wambach’s record of all-time international goals.

Sinclair tied Wambach’s record at the 7′ mark when she opened the scoring on a penalty kick. Then Adriana Leon and Ashley Lawrence added two more to Canada’s tally.

READ: Looking back at Christine Sinclair’s journey to 185 goals

At the 23′ mark, history was made when Sinclair scored her second goal of the game.

To end off the first half, Leon scored two more for a hat trick, while Jayde Riviere found the back of the net for her first goal of the game.

READ: Concacaf Championship standing between women’s soccer and Tokyo 2020

In the second half, Team Canada scored four more goals courtesy of Jessie Fleming (54′), Lawrence (57′), Jordyn Huitema, and Leon (80′).

The women play Jamaica on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET. Games are being streamed on OneSoccer in Canada.

Related:

Ashley Lawrence
Christine Sinclair
Marie Levasseur
Nichelle Prince
Jodi-Ann Robinson
Jonelle Filigno

Trending:

How to participate in Bell Let’s Talk Day on January 29th
Parrot wins gold, McMorris ties X Games record in Aspen
Women’s rugby capture World Rugby Sevens Series silver in New Zealand
Concacaf Championship standing between women’s soccer and Tokyo 2020
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
What is the difference between racquetball and squash?