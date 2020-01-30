The world was talking about Christine Sinclair yesterday after she scored her 185th goal to set the record for all-time international goals by a man or woman. Let’s take a look at what the world had to say.

From Sinclair’s teammates…

From Sinclair’s now-retired former Team Canada teammates…

I grew up idolizing you. I had your photo on my wall NOT the Spice Girls or back street boys, I asked for footballs for Christmas instead of barbies, backyard soccer sessions with my dad were better than a movie night at the theatres. I remember getting called into my first camp and being so nervous and not about being selected but about the fact I got to meet you! You were my Wayne Gretzky, Michael Jordan. You became a teammate, my margarita drinking friend and now you are a legend, goat & inspiration (still) There are no words for you but a simple….THANK YOU! Thank you for the memories, the medals and most importantly the laughs! CONGRATULATIONS MY FRIEND! G.O.A.T 🐐 #sincy185

From other Team Canada Olympians and athletes…

To Sinclair herself…

We can’t wait to see what this 🐐 does next.

