GEPA

Both Marielle Thompson and Kevin Drury are bringing home gold medals from the FIS Ski Cross World Cup in Megève, France on Saturday.

Marielle Thompson raced hard until the very end to receive the gold medal during the women’s ski cross event. Sweden’s Sandra Naeslund and Alexandra Edebo placed second and third, respectively.

Check out @bigairmar taking the win ahead of the Swedish duo @sandranaslund and Alexandra Edebo, who took home her maiden podium spot! What a finish!#fisfreestyle #skicrossworldcup #canadianswedishsandwich pic.twitter.com/yfnE6wgOnu — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) February 1, 2020

This comes after Thompson’s bronze medal last weekend and Naeslund’s gold.

On the men’s side, Kevin Drury dominated to earn the gold medal. France’s Bastien Midol won silver and Tim Hronek of Germany won bronze. Last weekend, Drury won silver in Sweden.

The unstoppable Kevin Drury does it again – watch him taking the win ahead of Frenchman Bastien Midol and German Tim Hronek.#fisfreestyle #skicrossworldcup #drurydoesitagain pic.twitter.com/3Zka7ZTzuY — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) February 1, 2020

Drury celebrates 688 points in the World Cup standings. This puts him 234 points ahead of Switzerland’s Ryan Regez. Since there are only two more competitions remaining in the season, Drury is the Ski Cross World Cup overall winner of the season and he will claim the Crystal Globe.

The next World Cup event starts on February 22nd in Sunny Valley, Russia.