AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

In a double podium finish, Cassie Sharpe won gold and Rachael Karker earned bronze, and Noah Bowman received silver during the Freeski Halfpipe World Cup at Mammoth Mountain Resort on Saturday.

The excitement at the Mammoth Mountain Resort continued, this time for Cassie Sharpe as she performed an excellent routine for a 90.00, taking gold during the Women’s Freeski Halfpipe event. Overall, it was a close finish as Russia’s Valeriya Demidova scored an 89.00 for second place and fellow Canadian, Rachael Karker, received an 88.00 for bronze.

An incredible week in @MammothMountain wrapped up with a showstopping halfpipe comp, and @CassieSharpe and @Aaron_Blunck on top! Women:

1) C. Sharpe 🇨🇦

2) V. Demidova 🇷🇺

3) R. Karker 🇨🇦 Men:

1) A. Blunck 🇺🇸

2) N. Bowman 🇨🇦

3) L. Currier 🇺🇸 Results – https://t.co/eJA9r6yqYx pic.twitter.com/pb7790Pt6L — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) February 1, 2020

During her last visit to Mammoth Mountain in 2019, Sharpe previously won gold. Last weekend, Sharpe and Karker also shared the podium at the X Games in Aspen.

READ: Laurie Blouin, Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker reach the podium at the X Games

READ: Bowman claims World Cup victory at Secret Garden

On the men’s side of Freeski Halfpipe, Noah Bowman held his own for a silver medal with a score of 88.60. Right behind him was Lyman Currier of Team USA (88.20). America’s Aaron Blunck came out strong with a score of 97.20 for first place. Bowman previously won gold at the Secret Garden, China World Cup in December 2019.

The next World Cup starts on February 13th in Calgary, Alberta.