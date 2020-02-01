THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Mikaël Kingsbury celebrated his 60th gold medal finish and Justine Dufour-Lapointe won bronze during the FIS Freestyle Moguls event in Calgary on Saturday.

With the support of the home crowd, Mikaël Kingsbury put on a show to claim his 60th World Cup gold medal. His score of 89.09 put him ahead of Sweden’s Walter Wallberg (85.10) and Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan (84.19).

Kingsbury won gold last year in Calgary, which was win number 53, so he is no stranger to the celebratory cowboy hats. He also won gold last weekend in Mont Tremblant.

Justine Dufour-Lapointe secured a smooth run to find herself comfortable in second place. However, Yulia Galysheva of Kazakhstan (80.69) closed the competition and bumped her to third place (79.94). Perrine Laffont of France won gold (81.22). Dufour-Lapointe’s last podium finish was also a bronze in December 2019 in Thaiwoo, China.

The World Cup competition continues on February 6th in Deer Valley, USA.