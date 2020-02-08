Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker completed a double podium for Team Canada, claiming women’s ski superpipe gold and silver on the Dew Tour in Colorado.

It was Sharpe who was crowned the superpipe champion after putting up an impressive score of 85.00 points. Teammate Karker followed closely behind with a score of 83.00 for second place, while American Zoe Atkin completed the podium in third with a score of 80.00.

This is the second consecutive week Sharpe and Karker have stood on the podium together. Just last week, they captured gold and bronze respectively at the Freeski Halfpipe World Cup at Mammoth Mountain Resort.

READ: Double podium for Sharpe and Karker, Bowman wins silver at Freeski Halfpipe World Cup

The Dew Tour course is known as the “modified superpipe” and has several differences from the Olympic halfpipe. It has been reinvented to offer a variety of freestyle elements, to create a longer and more diverse competition.

Elsewhere on the mountain, Canadians Megan Oldham and Teal Harle won the Ski Team Challenge for Team Atomic with 285.00 points. Meanwhile, Alex Beaulieu-Marchand came in third competing for Team Volkl.

All of the action on the Dew Tour will continue tomorrow at Copper Mountain.