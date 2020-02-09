AP Photo/Jens Meyer

Steven Dubois and Kim Boutin reached the top of the podium in their respective 500m races on the final day of the Short Track World Cup in Dresden, Germany.

It was a milestone moment for Dubois, who won his first career gold medal on Sunday. He claimed his victory in a speed 40.530s in the men’s 500m race.

He was followed by Shaolin Sandor Liu of Hungary, who won silver in 40.956s. The Netherlands’ Melle van’t Wout completed the podium in third with a time 40.985s, while fellow Canadian Cedrik Blais finished at the foot of the podium in fourth place.

🚨 MEDAL ALERT 🚨@stevendubois3 wins his first career gold medal! 🥇 https://t.co/roScgNxpmD — Speed Skating Canada | Patinage de Vitesse Canada (@SSC_PVC) February 9, 2020

On the women’s side, Kim Boutin was also victorious.

After being penalized in Saturday’s 1500m final, Boutin bounced back on Sunday to capture the 500m gold in 42.328 seconds. Behind her was China’s Qu Chunyu in second (42.411) and Dutch speed skater in third (42.458).

Boutin is currently bouncing back from a knee injury that kept her out of the ISU Four Continents short track championships last month.

FIRST 🥇 for 🇨🇦 at the #Dresden #ShortTrack World Cup as Kim Boutin storms to the win in the Ladies' 500m!! 🎉🎉🎉

🥇BOUTIN 🇨🇦 42.328

🥈QU 🇨🇳 42.411

🥉van RUIJVEN 🇳🇱 42.458#ShortTrackSkating pic.twitter.com/qhHHeVPo6C — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) February 9, 2020

READ: Courtney Lee Sarault skates to short track silver in Germany

On Saturday, Courtney Lee Sarault was Canada’s lone medallist, claiming silver in the women’s 1000m.

Next up, the World Cup circuit will head to Dordrecht, Netherlands from February 14-16.