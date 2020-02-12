Do you remember the fashion trends from 2010? The dominance of extra-large sunglasses, the arrival of the skinny jean and the golden age of Jersey Shore…

Reflecting back we all know that there was only one fashion show that year that really got our attention: the Vancouver 2010 Opening Ceremony.

Let’s take a look back at the most memorable Olympic kits from this world-class celebration. So blast Nikki Yanofksy’s “I Believe” in your wired headphones and buckle up with your big chunky belt as we travel back 10 years to reminisce on all the iconic looks.

Our favourites: Team Canada

Canada’s Clara Hughes carries the flag during the opening ceremony for the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2010. (Source: AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) Canada’s Clara Hughes carries the flag during the opening ceremony for the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2010. (Source: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

No source of bias here! The Canadian athletes were simply impeccable in their classic red, white and black ensemble by Hudson’s Bay Company. Who could forget the traditional parka, matching scarf and warm toque, suitable for northern winters. This also marks the first introduction of those timeless red mittens that would stick around for many years to come.

Our southern neighbours, always the coolest

It doesn’t happen often that the United States make a fashion faux-pas at the Olympic Games and Vancouver 2010 was no exception. The Americans entered the stadium in comfort mode, dressed in a dark blue puffer jacket with red trim and white pants perfect for playing in the snow. The detail we love: the red laces on their sporty boots!

The Brits keep it classy

Flag bearer Shelley Rudman of Great Britain leads her team into the Opening Ceremony of the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics at BC Place on February 12, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada. (Source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Shelley Rudman of Great Britain and Northern Ireland carries her national flag into the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics at BC Place on February 12, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada. (Source: Jasper Juinen/Getty Images North America)

Team GB put on their best for the Opening Ceremony. Instead of the classic winter coat, our friends from across the pond opted for the thick white jacket over dark blue pants. The look was completed with a cute red beret adding a layer of elegance. Would you fancy a cup of tea with that?

The French ​​do not fear the cold

We like the white parka on top of the white jacket sported proudly by our French friends, with their flag prominently displayed on the flank it still seemed like something was missing. A hat! They weren’t so much prepared to face the snow, as they walked in the stadium WITHOUT one. Ok, it was an “inside” ceremony, but you never know when a hat will come in handy!

Shorts in winter? It’s a Bermuda thing.

Bermudian Olympians weren’t about to let the little matter of winter force them to wear pants! Snow and sub-zero temperatures are no match for the power of Bermuda shorts – especially when you had socks high enough to make up for the missing fabric.

Masters of print

Finland’s Ville Peltonen carries the flag during the opening ceremony for the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) While most teams stick to solids, Team Azerbaijan made a bold statement by wearing playful Paisley pants at the 2010 games in Vancouver. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) Czech Republic athletes during the opening ceremony for the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

There are always some teams who choose to rock the prints and we are ALWAYS excited to see them. In 2010, that group included Finland, Azerbaijan and Czech Republic. Which look was your favourite?

Honourable mention: Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Alright, we already knew how the Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers were going to dress for the Opening Ceremony, but we can’t say we didn’t still love the traditional Red Serge of the RCMP worn with the unmissable and iconic beige felt hat.