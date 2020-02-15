Laurent Dubreuil added a bronze to Team Canada’s medal count at the ISU World Single Distances Championships in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday.

The Canadian clocked in a final time of 1:06.765 in the men’s 1000m to secure his spot on the podium. Ahead of him was Pavel Kulizhnikov of Russia (1:05.697) and Dutch speed skater Kjeld Nuis (1:06.730), who won gold and silver respectively.

READ: Speed Skating: Bloemen wins gold, Fish takes bronze at world championships in Utah

This marks Canada’s sixth world championship medal of the event. So far, Canadian athletes have earned two gold, two silver, and two bronze in the men’s 5000m, 10000m and ladies team pursuit. Additionally, Saskatchewan-native Graeme Fish set world record in his 10000m victory with a time of 12:33.868.

READ: Graeme Fish skates to world record, Canada wins three more medals at Salt Lake City worlds

 

Competition will wrap up tomorrow with the men and women’s 1500m and mass start races.

