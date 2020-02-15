Team Canada continued to dominate the competition at the ISU World Single Distances Championships in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday.

After standing on the 5000m podium together on Thursday, Graeme Fish and Ted-Jan Bloemen completed yet another double podium for Canada in the men’s 10000m.

READ: Speed Skating: Bloemen wins gold, Fish takes bronze at world championships in Utah

This time, Fish stood on the first step of the podium, after passing the finish line in a world-record breaking fashion. The 22-year-old completed the race in a historic time of 12:33.868 to capture gold. He was followed by speed skating teammate Bloemen, who previously held the 10000m record, in second (12:45.010). Germany’s Patrick Beckert completed the podium in third with a time of 12:47.934.

On the women’s side, Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais skated to bronze in the women’s team pursuit (2:53.628). They were joined on the podium by Japan (2:50.766) and the Netherlands (2:52.656), who won gold and silver respectively.

All of the speed skating action will continue at Utah Olympic Circle through Sunday. So far, Team Canada has claimed five medals.

Related:

Ted-Jan Bloemen
Cindy Klassen
Vincent De Haître
Jordan Belchos
Denny Morrison
William Dutton

Trending:

FAQ: How Team Canada men’s basketball can qualify for Tokyo 2020
Best fashion memories from Vancouver 2010
Team Canada qualifies for Tokyo 2020 in women’s soccer
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
What is the difference between racquetball and squash?
The path to Tokyo 2020 for Team Canada women’s basketball