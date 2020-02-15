Speed Skating Canada/Twitter

Team Canada continued to dominate the competition at the ISU World Single Distances Championships in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday.

After standing on the 5000m podium together on Thursday, Graeme Fish and Ted-Jan Bloemen completed yet another double podium for Canada in the men’s 10000m.

READ: Speed Skating: Bloemen wins gold, Fish takes bronze at world championships in Utah

⏱️ WORLD RECORD! 💥 🇨🇦's Graeme Fish skates 12:33.86 to smash the previous best and take 🥇 in Men's 10,000m at ISU World Single Distances #speedskating champs at Utah Olympic Oval 💪 🥈 @TedJan 🇨🇦

🥉 Patrick Beckert 🇩🇪 ▶ Live Stream – https://t.co/YZyNZOKsRS pic.twitter.com/zB3cs473EG — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) February 14, 2020

This time, Fish stood on the first step of the podium, after passing the finish line in a world-record breaking fashion. The 22-year-old completed the race in a historic time of 12:33.868 to capture gold. He was followed by speed skating teammate Bloemen, who previously held the 10000m record, in second (12:45.010). Germany’s Patrick Beckert completed the podium in third with a time of 12:47.934.

On the women’s side, Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais skated to bronze in the women’s team pursuit (2:53.628). They were joined on the podium by Japan (2:50.766) and the Netherlands (2:52.656), who won gold and silver respectively.

All of the speed skating action will continue at Utah Olympic Circle through Sunday. So far, Team Canada has claimed five medals.