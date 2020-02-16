Baraldi Photography

Team Canada claimed three more medals this weekend at the ISU Short Track World Cup in Dordrecht, Netherlands, including a gold in the men’s relay.

Canada’s relay team consisting of Cedrik Blais, Steven Dubois, Jordan Pierre-Gilles, Pascal Dion, and Charles Hamelin won the race in 6:54.542 to capture gold. They beat out the tournament-host Netherlands (6:54.573) and China (6:54.839), who will be taking home silver and gold respectively.

It's a photo finish GOLD for Canada in the men's 5000m relay! 📸 Cedrik Blais, Steven Dubois, Jordan Pierre-Gilles, Pascal Dion, and Charles Hamelin are bringing home some hardware 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/PaJJJ9m5ca — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 16, 2020

The Canadian women’s relay team also stood on the podium, earning silver for their efforts on the short track. The squad featuring Danae Blais, Claudia Gagnon, Alyson Charles, and Courtney Lee Sarault skated to across the 3000m finish line in 4:10.740. They were beat by the Netherlands, who skated a a time of 4:10.255. Korea completed the podium in third with a final run of 4:10.772.

Team Canada takes SILVER in the 3000m relay🥈 Danae Blais, Claudia Gagnon, Alyson Charles, and Courtney Lee Sarault skated to second in Dordrecht, Netherlands pic.twitter.com/ahB1dJqntY — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 16, 2020

In the individual events of the day, Steven Dubois clocked in a time of 1:29.727 in the men’s 1000m. Two Korean skaters finished ahead of him in the race. Park Ji Won stopped the clock at 1:29.402 to win gold, while Kim Dong Wook earned silver in 1:29.528.

READ: Cedrik Blais skates to short track silver in the Netherlands

On Saturday, Cedrik Blais was the lone Canadian on the podium, winning his first World Cup silver in the 1000m race.

Team Canada will be leaving the Netherlands with four medals in tow.