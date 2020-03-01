THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

On the final day of competition at the FINA Diving World Series in Montréal, Canadian divers captured two more gold medals.

With these two medals, Team Canada captured a grand total of eight medals over the weekend.

The always consistent Jennifer Abel won gold in the women’s 3m springboard event. Her cumulative total of 363.00 points was more than enough to defeat the competition. Russian diver, Mariia Poliakova put up a total of 320.25 points to win the silver medal, while Anabelle Smith of Australia took home bronze (317.25).

After dropping into fourth position with her second dive, Abel reclaimed the gold medal position in her third dive and maintained that position through to her fifth and final dive.

In the mixed 3m synchronized springboard event, Abel alongside Francois Imbeau-Dulac captured the gold medal. The duo stayed in first place throughout their five dives, finishing with a total score of 314.52. Joining them on the podium was British Grace Reid and Thomas Daley in second (309.57), along with Mexican Dolores Hernandez Monzon and Osmar Olvera Ibarra (283.20).

In the men’s 10m platform, Vincent Riendeau finished just off the podium with fourth (439.75).