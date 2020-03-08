AP Photo/Peter Dejong

Laurent Dubreuil claimed his third silver medal of the ISU World Cup Speed Skating Finals on Sunday afternoon in Heerenveen, Netherlands.

The 27-year-old skated the 500m race in 34.304 seconds to reach the second step of the podium. He was joined by Japanese skaters Tatsuya Shinhama (34.070) and Yamato Matsui (34.365), who captured gold and bronze.

READ: Team Canada skates to five long track medals at the Heerenveen World Cup

Yesterday, Dubreuil won silver in the 500m and 1000m races to finish off his speed skating season third overall in both events in the world standings.

Canadians Alex Boisvert-Lacroix and Gilmore Junio also participated in today’s 500m race, where they finished 8th and 11th respectively.

On the women’s side, Ivanie Blondin finished 5th in the women’s mass start, but will end her season with the mass start World Cup title.

Ivanie Blondin captures overall mass start speed skating World Cup titlehttps://t.co/XqD4TEoa1g pic.twitter.com/IoUylxdopp — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) March 8, 2020

The Ottawa-native put up an impressive 548 points this season to claim her title – 50-plus more points than her closest competitor. She’ also finished her season third in the women’s long distance standings.

Overall, Team Canada is leaving Norway with six medals from this weekend to close out the speed skating season.