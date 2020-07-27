The Legacy Lives on in This Year’s Toller Cranston Memorial Fund Winners

Toller Cranston was a visionary. His artistic expression, vibrancy and courage have always been something to admire and aspire to be like. For young skaters, he is a legend to look up to and his iconic skating style drives them to achieve that same Olympic success, all while using their own creativity to paint a picture on the ice.

Established shortly after his passing in 2015, the Toller Cranston Memorial Fund was set up as a way to show appreciation for the artistry he brought to the world of figure skating and to financially assist young skaters who possess the same artistic values and style as he did. The award winners have the attributes that made Toller great, and these Next Gen skaters embody exactly what is needed to carry on his legacy.

The Canadian Olympic Foundation, along with Skate Canada, are proud to announce the 2020 Toller Cranston Memorial Fund Athlete Award winners:

Name Event Section Amy Shao Ning Yang Novice Women British Columbia/Yukon Hye Jin Cho Novice Women Alberta/Northwest Territories/Nunavut Tim Pomares Novice Men Alberta/Northwest Territories/Nunavut Kaiya Ruiter Junior Women Alberta/Northwest Territories/Nunavut Gabriella Guo Junior Women Ontario Corey Circelli Junior Men Ontario Gabriel Blumenthal Junior Men British Columbia/Yukon Erica Estepa and Nolen Hickey Novice Dance Ontario Nadiia Bashynska and Peter Beaumont Junior Dance Ontario Jessica Li and Jacob Richmond Junior Dance Quebec

Congratulations to each and every one of this year’s recipients!

In addition to the funding for each athlete, each recipient will also be receiving a pair of boots and blades courtesy of Jerry’s Skating World and Jackson Ultima Skates.

If you would like to make a donation to the Toller Cranston Memorial Fund, you can do so through the Foundation donate page here.