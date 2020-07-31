Eight must-visit cycling spots in Canada

Banff Cycle

It’s like riding a bicycle…

The saying reminds us that it’s never too late to hop back on that bike. Whether you’re experienced or just starting out, it’s time to reconnect with the sport of cycling – if not for the exercise, then for the experiences it will lead you to. Canada has a number of trails that will take your breath away; they’re so beautiful, even Europeans are jealous!

Whether you’re into road or mountain biking or even just a leisurely afternoon ride, we’ve got a few spots to recommend.

West Coast

Vancouver, British Columbia

Cycling culture is alive and well in British Columbia, and Vancouver is no exception. It’s the best place for anyone new to the cycling world or for the pros. Take advantage of the trails, while taking in one of the country’s most beautiful cities, no matter what season. Talk about pure bliss.

Golden Triangle, British Columbia and Alberta

The Golden Triangle is an impressive bike trail covering 330-kilometres of Western Canada, bordering British Columbia and Alberta. Primarily designed for experienced cyclists, this trail won’t do you any favours. It’s named for its layout, which forms a triangle with points in Lake Louise, Golden, and Radium Hot Springs. The trail reaches a maximum altitude of 1640 kilometres of fun up in the Rockies.

Whistler Bike Park, Whistler, British Columbia

Well known as a popular ski and snowboard destination, Whistler has become a mountain biking hot spot in recent years. The Bike Park descent is great for cyclists of all skill levels. You can even bring your kids, as this spot offers cycling camps for young children!

BC Biking Trail

Known for the Bikepacking route, the 120-kilometre trail is in the West Kootenay region of British Columbia. The route will take you between Fraser Valley and Fernie, just on the border of Alberta. The scenic route offers some spectacular views that would be great for your next photo-op or to escape from the business of the city.

Central Canada and the East Coast

Don River Valley Park, Toronto, Ontario

This trail stretches along the Don River in Ontario. Cyclists can expect to be treated to sculptures, which will surely pique their curiosity. It also features trails with green spaces connect Toronto’s boroughs and their communities, bringing an urban touch to their experience. A perfect combo in the heart of Canada’s largest city.

Blueberry Trail, Saguenay Lac St-Jean, Quebec

A choice destination for cycling in Quebec. This trail circles Lac St-Jean across over 250-kilometres and through 15 municipalities. It’s a great way to explore this region of Quebec; the blueberry trail is also isolated from cars and other vehicles, allowing you to experience the trails in peace. Take a few moments to taste the local blueberries on your way through.

Petit Témis, Quebec and New Brunswick

An inter-provincial pathway spanning over 130 kilometres of an old railroad. This family-friendly trail stretches along lakes and rivers, helping you to discover Témiscouata, Quebec and Edmundston, New Brunswick. Watch out for surprising elevation!

Sugarloaf Bike Park, Atholville, New Brunswick

Sugar Loaf National Park is home to 10 mountain biking trails with something for everyone. The expert trails draw in the best in the business with their jumps and unique speed. With a chair lift connecting two straight descents, adrenaline is guaranteed!

Cabot Trail, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia

This beautiful trail of over 300 kilometres crosses the Cape Breton Highlands National Park, offering cyclists breathtaking views of the valley throughout their journey. Come as a family and stay at any of the multiple campsites in the area, and why not end the day with a culinary experience at one of the local seafood restaurants?