Eugenie Bouchard starts French Open play with a win

Eugenie Bouchard kicked off the Roland-Garros French Open on Sunday in Porte d’Auteuil with a 6-4, 6-4 win.

Eugenie Bouchard (no.168) was the lone Canadian to take the court in Women’s Singles on Sunday. She beat Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya (no. 108) 6-4, 6-4. This was the first meeting of their careers.

After reaching the Istanbul Open, her first since 2016, Bouchard landed a wild card spot to attend Roland Garros when she jumped over 100 places in the WTA rankings. For the second round, Bouchard will face Daria Gavrilova of Australia (no. 188) on September 30th.

Genie Bouchard wins 12 of the last 13 points of the first set and, from 3-4* down, she claims it 6-4. Raised her level impressively to close out the set. 👊 #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/1ZEYuY8ZTU — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) September 27, 2020

READ: What to expect from Canadian tennis players at the French Open

Men’s Singles

Early Monday morning, Men’s Singles will be underway with Felix Auger-Aliassime facing Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka. Shortly after, for his first career match in the main draw of a Grand Slam event, Steven Diez will be up against Mackenzie McDonald from the United States.

Women’s Singles

For her first time at the Roland-Garros, Leylah Annie Fernandez will play Poland’s Magda Linette in Women’s Singles on Monday.

The French Open goes until October 11th, 2020.