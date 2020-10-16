St. Petersburg Open: Shapovalov, Raonic off to the semifinals

On Friday, Denis Shapovalov was victorious in a two-set win over Stan Wawrinka.

The 21-year-old Canadian continues to impress with his stellar form of late with a solid victory over Stan Wawrinka (No. 18) in two sets, winning 6-4, 7-5 at the St. Petersburg Open. Shapovalov is now 2-1 lifetime against the Swiss international.

Shapovalov was on the mark with his service game, winning his first serve more than 80% of the time Friday. He came into this tournament ranked second and 12th on the ATP tour after a solid run in September at the US Open, Italian Open and French Open.

Milos Raonic (No. 21) was also in action Friday and was successful, defeating Karen Khachanov (No. 17) in straight sets 6-1, 7-6.

Raonic was great once again with his serving game, racking up 15 aces in the match. The Canadian was able to fend off his opponent in a close second set and eventually win the tiebreak.

The 29-year-old now joins fellow Canadian Shapovalov in the other half of the bracket in the semifinals at the St. Petersburg Open. Raonic will take on Croatian Borna Coric (No. 27) in the next round.

Elsewhere, Félix Auger Aliassime (No. 22) was also victorious in his quarterfinals match at the Bett1Hulks Indoors 2020. Auger-Aliassime cruised to victory in the last set, winning the match 6-2, 6-0, defeating Radu Albot (No. 82).

Auger-Aliassime will play the winner of the match between Roberto Bautista-Agut (No. 13) and Hubert Hurkacz (No. 31).

