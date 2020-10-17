Bett1Hulks Indoors: Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to finals

Félix Auger-Aliassime was victorious once again at the 2020 Bett1Hulks Indoors tennis tournament and is through to the finals.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded third at the ATP 250 indoor hardcourt event in Cologne, Germany had a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win over Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut (No. 13) in the semifinals.

He will meet Germany’s Alexander Zverev (No. 7) on Sunday in hopes of winning his first career ATP final.

See you in the final, Felix! 👋 🇨🇦 @felixtennis outlasts Bautista Agut 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 and will take on Zverev for the title in Cologne. 🏆@bett1hulks | #bett1hulks pic.twitter.com/iifmRHCVpX — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 17, 2020

In the third set, spectators were kept in suspense. Auger-Aliassime led 3-0 and the game seemed to be determined, until Bautista Agut made a comeback tightening the score to the score of 5-3. The Montreal native did not give up, coming back to achieve another successful victory, taking the final set 6-3.

On Friday, the Canadian (No. 22) cruised into the final four after a two set victory, 6-3, 6-0 over No. 2 seed of the tournament, Radu Albot (No. 82) in the quarterfinals.