Winter is Coming: Ice sport season in 2020-21 will be like no other before

Photo: COC/David Jackson

The winter sports season is fast approaching, but like many things in 2020, it has had to be adjusted and adapted for a COVID-19 world.

Athlete health and safety is obviously of the utmost importance and that has had an impact on when and where Team Canada athletes will compete this fall and winter – or in some cases, if they will compete at all.

Read on for some of the major changes and key dates to look out for in sports that are done on ice. For more insight into what’s happening with snow sports, click here for part one of our series.

Bobsleigh and Skeleton

The Big News:

To minimize travel, the first two World Cup stops will be held as double events, meaning the circuit will stay at each venue for two weeks instead of one. To keep sliders in Europe for most of the season, the IBSF World Championships planned for early February have been moved from Lake Placid in upstate New York to Altenberg, Germany.

Schedule Highlights:

The IBSF World Cup will get started in Sigulda, Latvia on November 20. After that double event, the circuit travels to Innsbruck, Austria for another double event beginning December 11. There will be three World Cup events in January 2021: Winterberg (Germany), St. Moritz (Switzerland), Königssee (Germany). Those threes stops will include the first four-man events of the season. Women’s monobob, which will make its Olympic debut at Beijing 2022, will have its World Series circuit run parallel to the World Cup. You can find the complete schedule here.

Olympic Test Event:

The final World Cup of the season will see sliders compete for the first time at the National Sliding Centre in Yanqing. The official test event for Beijing 2022 will have training and then races in all six Olympic events from March 3 to 14. This will be the priority event for the Canadian team this season, as they try to learn everything they can about the next Olympic track. To be properly prepared for this World Cup, the team is looking at adjusting its competition schedule through the end of 2020.

World Championships:

As mentioned above, the IBSF World Championships will now take place February 1-14, 2021 on one of the world’s most challenging tracks in Altenberg, Germany.

Curling

The Big News:

There are not a lot of elite bonspiels happening at the moment. The Grand Slam of Curling has postponed its season until April 2021. Major events including the Canada Cup and Continental Cup have been cancelled. Following a decision by the World Curling Federation to suspend the World Curling Team Rankings List, Curling Canada has also stopped awarding ranking points until at least November 30. With all of that in mind, Curling Canada is also reviewing its qualifying systems for the national trials that will decide Canada’s next Olympic teams.

Schedule Highlights:

According to reports, plans to host the Tournament of Hearts (women’s national championship) in February and the Brier (men’s national championship) in March are likely to be revised. Provincial playdowns for the nationals are still on the calendar, but their status is not certain.

Olympic Test Event:

The 2021 World Junior Championships in late February are scheduled to serve as the Olympic test event of the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing. Known as the Water Cube during the 2008 Olympic Summer Games, it will be dubbed the Ice Cube during Beijing 2022.

World Championships:

The 2021 World Women’s Curling Championship is scheduled for March 20-28 in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. The men’s worlds are scheduled to follow, April 3-11, on Canadian ice in Ottawa. The mixed doubles worlds don’t yet have a location but are on the calendar for April 24 to May 1. All three will serve as primary qualification events for Beijing 2022.

Figure Skating

The Big News:

There will be no Skate Canada International this season, even after the ISU Grand Prix Series was re-imagined to have the six events be run as primarily domestic events, for skaters from the host country or currently based there for training. Originally scheduled for October 30-31 in Ottawa, it was determined that for health and safety the event could not go ahead. The next competition on the calendar for Canadian figure skaters are the national championships in mid-January. The Four Continents Championships planned for Sydney, Australia in February have also been cancelled by the ISU.

Schedule Highlights:

So far, four of the other five Grand Prix events are still a go, starting with Skate America in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 23-25. One Canadian, Keegan Messing (who is based in Alaska) will be competing there. He will be the only Canadian figure skater to see Grand Prix action, following the cancellation of Skate Canada International. The Internationaux de France has also been cancelled, given that country’s current curfew restrictions. The Cup of China, Rostelcom Cup and NHK Trophy are on the calendar for November.

Olympic Test Event:

The ISU Grand Prix Final was to take place December 10-13 at The Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing where it would have served as the Olympic Test Event. Now postponed, the ISU and its stakeholders are currently discussing options as to when and if the Final can be held.

World Championships:

After the cancellation of the 2020 World Championships, which were supposed to be hosted in Montreal, skaters will be anxious to qualify for the 2021 Worlds in Stockholm, Sweden. Canada will send three ice dance couples, two pairs, two women and one man, with those entries determined after the national championships in Vancouver, which takes place January 11-17.

Ice Hockey

The Big News:

IIHF President René Fasel is optimistic that the holiday tradition, the world juniors, will be a success, as they plan to use Edmonton as a hub city, following the NHL’s success with their use of the bubble. The tournament will begin with no fans in attendance on December 25, 2020.

Schedule Highlights:

The 2021 World Junior Championship will be the lone IIHF tournament to take place until at least February after everything else was cancelled because of the pandemic. For now, the 2021 Men’s World Championship and Women’s World Championship are still on the calendar.

Olympic Test Event:

The National Indoor Stadium and the Wukesong Sports Centre will both host hockey at Beijing 2022. Division II of the men’s world championship and Division I of the women’s world championship, both in April 2021, are expected to serve as the official Olympic test events.

World Championships:

After the 2020 Women’s Worlds were cancelled this spring, Halifax and Truro will get another chance to host, with the tournament scheduled for April 7-17, 2021. The men’s worlds are scheduled for May 21 to June 6, 2021, co-hosted by Minsk (Belarus) and Riga (Latvia). The IIHF is currently reviewing the hosting situation after the Latvian Prime Minister expressed concerns about co-hosting with Belarus, given the current political climate in that country.

Luge

The Big News:

Due to international travel risks and restrictions during this pandemic, Luge Canada has decided not to send any Canadians overseas for the first half of the World Cup season. Canada’s top luge athletes will instead train at the Whistler Sliding Centre before traveling to Europe on December 20 for the second half of the season.

Schedule Highlights:

The Canadians will miss the first four World Cup stops, which start November 28 in Innsbruck, Austria. When they rejoin the circuit, their first World Cup will be January 2-3 in Königssee, Germany. There will be three more World Cups in Europe during January. The last event of the season will take everyone to China. Here is the full schedule of the luge season.

Olympic Test Event:

The Canadians will take part in the international training week and the World Cup that will serve as the Olympic test event of the National Sliding Centre in Yanqing, China from February 4 to 21.

World Championships:

Canada was to have hosted the 2021 World Championships in Whistler, but federal government guidelines, including the mandatory 14-day quarantine upon entry, didn’t make that feasible. Instead they will take place in Königssee, Germany, January 30-31.

Speed Skating – Long Track

The Big News:

The ISU cancelled the four World Cup events that were to be held in November and December, including the stop in Calgary, due to the pandemic. There was some discussion about creating a competition bubble in the Netherlands for the fall, but those plans have been put on hold. Further evaluation will take place regarding events in early 2021. Speed Skating Canada is not hosting any domestic events this fall, either. The ISU also announced that the Four Continents Championships that were scheduled for mid-January in Calgary have been cancelled.

Schedule Highlights:

Two World Cup events remain on the calendar for February 17-18 in Changchun, China and March 6-7 in Heerenveen, Netherlands, as are the World Championships in late February.

Olympic Test Event/World Championships:

The World Speed Skating Championships, scheduled for February 25-28, 2021, will serve as the Olympic test event of the new National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing. All of the events on the Olympic program will be contested.

Speed Skating – Short Track

The Big News:

As in long track, the ISU will not hold the four World Cup events that were planned for November and December, including what should have been the first two stops of the season in Montreal and Laval. Speed Skating Canada is not hosting any domestic events this fall, either. The Four Continents Championships in Salt Lake City, Utah have also been cancelled by the ISU.

Schedule Highlights:

Two World Cup events remain on the calendar for February, scheduled for Bietigheim-Bissingen and Dresden in Germany.

Olympic Test Event:

The World Cup scheduled to take place December 18-20 in Beijing was to have served as the Olympic test event of the Capital Indoor Stadium. Unlike the first three World Cups of the season which have been outright cancelled, this one is listed as postponed as the ISU and its stakeholders discuss when and how the event might take place.

World Championships:

The World Short Track Speed Skating Championships are still scheduled to take place March 12-14 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.