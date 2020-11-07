Félix advances to Doubles finals in Paris

Félix Auger-Aliassime and Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz defeated Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo to reach the Men’s Doubles final at the Rolex Paris Masters on Saturday.

The unseeded duo ended the six-match winning streak of Kubot and Melo 6-2, 1-6, and 10-5. This is the second time that Auger-Aliassime (No.21) and Hurkacz (No.35) have played together, following a quarter-final finish at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in February.

For their first final as a team, the pair will either take on Jurgen Melzer (No. 29) and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (No. 20), or Mate Pavic (No.5) and Bruno Soares (No.6) in the final on Sunday.

